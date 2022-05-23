A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump's secretary of state filming 'biblical highway' movie in Israel

'Anything from Jesus' birth to the burial of Rachel along the side of the road'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:48pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- On a normal day, cars travel down a highway that runs through the land of Abraham and Jesus.

Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former ambassador to Israel David Friedman want to teach Christians and Jews about the places where Ruth wept and Jacob dreamed in an upcoming Trinity Broadcast Network documentary called Route 60: The biblical highway.

“As you stand in some of these spots, you think back to the days when there were pilgrimages to Jerusalem, over a period of a thousand years,” Friedman said as he sat in his Jerusalem apartment.

Read the full story ›

