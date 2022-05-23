Trump's secretary of state filming 'biblical highway' movie in Israel

(JERUSALEM POST) -- On a normal day, cars travel down a highway that runs through the land of Abraham and Jesus.

Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo and former ambassador to Israel David Friedman want to teach Christians and Jews about the places where Ruth wept and Jacob dreamed in an upcoming Trinity Broadcast Network documentary called Route 60: The biblical highway.

“As you stand in some of these spots, you think back to the days when there were pilgrimages to Jerusalem, over a period of a thousand years,” Friedman said as he sat in his Jerusalem apartment.

