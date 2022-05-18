Twitter executive: We don't believe in giving people 'free speech'

A Twitter executive who speaks for the company at some events admits the company does not believe in giving people "free speech" and he blasted billionaire Elon Musk, the proposed purchaser of the company in a $44 billion deal, as a "loony toon."

It is Project Veritas that has published the second installment of a series of reports on Twitter, and it now is Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez, who "sometimes speaks on behalf of the company at events," who also is conceding the company's "ideology" it making it less "profitable."

Just a day earlier, Project Veritas unleashed a video of Twitter senior engineer Siru Murugesan insisting that the company's employees are "super left, left, left, left, left" and are more socialist than capitalist.

Now Martinez blasts the idea of free speech, which has been advocated by Musk.

"The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech," he said. "People don’t know how to make a rational decision if you don’t put out – correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?"

He explained the goal of the company isn't to be profitable but to be ideological.

"If we’re implementing all these rules…and Elon wants to dismantle them, then technically our ideology has led us to not making money because we’re not making money, and Elon wants to turn it the other way so that we can make money," Martinez said.

He confirmed, "Right now, we don't make profit. So, I’m going to say ideology, which is what led us into not being profitable."

He also attacked Musk for being "special."

"Elon Musk as a person is whatever. I don’t – like, he’s a loony toon. He has – he has Asperger’s. … So he's special. We all know that. And that's fine. So here, no wonder he’s going to say some f------ crazy s--- because he's special."

Project Veritas explained a year ago when Musk was hosting "Saturday Night Live" he revealed he was the first person to host the show with Asperger's.

He also admitted that the company had sent an internal company memo concerning the first video in Project Veritas' series.

"It's [Project Veritas] like some group that’s just trying to out the employees. Like, they’re trying to go on dates with them, like this, and record them."

The first report in the series revealed Murugesan confirming Twitter workers don't promote free speech.

The video:

He is asked, "Do you think there's a difference between Twitter's definition of free speech and Elon's definition of free speech?"

"Twitter does not believe in free speech," he confirms.

Musk does, he confirmed, but his colleagues "hate it."

"Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left…," he said.

"He's a capitalist and we weren’t really operating like capitalists, more like very socialist."

He explained how that works for him, "I basically went to work like four hours a week last quarter, and it's just how it works in our company."

He said the planned purchase has Twitter employees "stress-eating" and "worried for our jobs. … Our jobs are at stake."

Project Veritas explained, "Back in March, Musk said he was a 'free speech absolutist' and clarified his comments further adding, 'By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.'"

James O'Keefe established the Project Veritas project in 2010 as a non-profit journalism venture to report undercover. It now targets "corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society."

It engages in litigation to address First Amendment issues.

