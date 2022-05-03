A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. lawmakers say radical groups in Israel attack Christians 'with impunity'

'Systematic attempt' to drive believers out of Jerusalem and Holy Land

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:36pm
'In God We Trust' is emblazoned above the American flag in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers issued a rare critique against Israel on Friday, citing a rise in attacks on the Christian community in Jerusalem carried out by Israeli perpetrators acting with "impunity."

The lawmakers, led by Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro and Republican Gus Bilirakis, said radical groups in Israel were looking to "drive out" Christians from the holy city and threatening its "cultural and religious diversity."

“We write today as a bipartisan group of Members of Congress deeply concerned by the rise in attacks against the Christian community in Jerusalem,” the lawmakers stated.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
