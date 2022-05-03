U.S. lawmakers say radical groups in Israel attack Christians 'with impunity'

(MIDDLE EAST EYE) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers issued a rare critique against Israel on Friday, citing a rise in attacks on the Christian community in Jerusalem carried out by Israeli perpetrators acting with "impunity."

The lawmakers, led by Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro and Republican Gus Bilirakis, said radical groups in Israel were looking to "drive out" Christians from the holy city and threatening its "cultural and religious diversity."

“We write today as a bipartisan group of Members of Congress deeply concerned by the rise in attacks against the Christian community in Jerusalem,” the lawmakers stated.

