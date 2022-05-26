U.S. middle class shutting down as spending by the rich remains robust

(ZEROHEDGE) – After dismal earnings by such mammoth retailers as Walmart, Targets and this morning's "horror report" by Abercrombie and Fitch, on Tuesday afternoon we actually got a solid report by Nordstrom, which not only printed strong earnings but also hiked guidance sending the stock higher as much as 12%.

What was behind the divergence? Simple: as JPMorgan writes in its trading desk market recap, JWN earnings highlighted the divergence among consumer spending by income brackets.

Picking up on this, Bloomberg's Felice Maranz writes that the latest earnings and comments from big-bank executives reinforce the view that while spending by lower and middle America may be falling off a cliff, spending by well-off US consumers is still robust, with scant sign of a pull-back.

