A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. middle class shutting down as spending by the rich remains robust

Divergence among consumer spending by income brackets

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – After dismal earnings by such mammoth retailers as Walmart, Targets and this morning's "horror report" by Abercrombie and Fitch, on Tuesday afternoon we actually got a solid report by Nordstrom, which not only printed strong earnings but also hiked guidance sending the stock higher as much as 12%.

What was behind the divergence? Simple: as JPMorgan writes in its trading desk market recap, JWN earnings highlighted the divergence among consumer spending by income brackets.

Picking up on this, Bloomberg's Felice Maranz writes that the latest earnings and comments from big-bank executives reinforce the view that while spending by lower and middle America may be falling off a cliff, spending by well-off US consumers is still robust, with scant sign of a pull-back.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China is 3D printing massive 590-foot-tall dam
'Political vendetta': Sen. Grassley slams FBI's role in Trump-Russia collusion narrative
Report suggests Trump considering Stefanik as running mate for 2024
2 in 3 adults avoid social events because they're embarrassed about their financial struggles
U.S. middle class shutting down as spending by the rich remains robust
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×