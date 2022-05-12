A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World
Ukraine to put 1st Russian soldier on trial for war crimes

Allegedly shot civilian to avoid detection

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:06pm
(DW) – Ukraine's top prosecutor announced plans to hold the first war crimes trial over Russia's ongoing invasion.

The trial will bring to the stand Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, who has been accused of killing a 62-year-old man. He is currently in custody, and could face fifteen years imprisonment on charges of war crimes and premeditated murder.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office said in a statement on Wednesday that Shishimarin, who served with a tank unit, shot an automatic rifle from a car window at the civilian on February 28, just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. A photo of the soldier was also shared, said the AFP news agency.

Read the full story ›

