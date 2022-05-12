Ukraine to put 1st Russian soldier on trial for war crimes

(DW) – Ukraine's top prosecutor announced plans to hold the first war crimes trial over Russia's ongoing invasion.

The trial will bring to the stand Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier, who has been accused of killing a 62-year-old man. He is currently in custody, and could face fifteen years imprisonment on charges of war crimes and premeditated murder.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova's office said in a statement on Wednesday that Shishimarin, who served with a tank unit, shot an automatic rifle from a car window at the civilian on February 28, just days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. A photo of the soldier was also shared, said the AFP news agency.

