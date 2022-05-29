A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

Forces endured heavy artillery barrages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2022 at 4:41pm
Fighters in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(REUTERS) – Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages on Sunday as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the eastern region of Luhansk, officials said.

Russian shelling has destroyed all of Sievierodonetsk's critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that Moscow's main aim right now was to take the city.

"Some 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication. There is constant shelling," Zelenskiy said in a televised speech.

