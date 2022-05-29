Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire

(REUTERS) – Ukrainian forces endured heavy artillery barrages on Sunday as they held off Russian attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest city Ukraine still controls in the eastern region of Luhansk, officials said.

Russian shelling has destroyed all of Sievierodonetsk's critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, adding that Moscow's main aim right now was to take the city.

"Some 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed. There is no telecommunication. There is constant shelling," Zelenskiy said in a televised speech.

