Who undermined election integrity in 2016 and 2020?

Are our elections hopelessly broken?

All you have to do to answer the question is see the movie "2000 Mules," produced by Dinesh D'Souza. It doesn't tell the whole story. It just presents a clear picture, one undeniable, seeing-is-believing American nightmare that portrays fraud on a massive scale that cannot be ignored.

Time is running short. Nothing is more important, hyper-critical to our very way of life than coming to grips with election fraud right now.

Not watching "2000 Mules" is not an option for any American. It will only keep you in the dark. It presents the stark reality of how we were all cheated in 2020 – swindled, chiseled, deceived, defrauded, duped, scammed and hoaxed.

The election was stolen. And there's no denying it, refuting it, or discrediting it. What the film reveals is the truth – not the whole story but enough to change the basic narrative and the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

Well, you might ask, what's preventing accountability for the steal?

Fear – on all sides. Disinformation. Lies.

It's ruining this country. It's threatening to take it down.

Who's responsible for it?

That's the big question. As with most such questions, we need to follow the money.

There's one important player who is clearly identified as having a major role – a prominent Democratic lawyer active in national politics who was blamed for undermining the 2016 presidential election, won by President Donald Trump, and then shocked the nation by awarding Joe Biden the race in 2020.

His name is Marc E. Elias.

Remember his name.

"The legal mastermind probably most responsible for the leftist push to subvert our democracy, overturn elections and destroy election integrity is Marc E. Elias," claim two authors of a book they wrote in 2021 called "Our Broken Elections" – John Fund and Hans von Spakovsky.

He's "grown astoundingly wealthy representing Democratic candidates, political action committees and party organizations" and "seems to have a monopoly on the Democratic political machine."

Elias has been confirmed to have been a "central figure" in the 2016 "Russiagate" conspiracy theory advanced by Democrats against President Trump.

His next move was to play a role in "the effort to upend the nation's voting laws in unprecedented ways, which cast doubt on Biden's victory in 2020."

He's at Elias Law Group now but for a long time was at Perkins Coie, the law firm linked closely to Democrats and the Clinton political machine.

After both elections, members of the party whose candidate lost charged that the result was rigged.

"In each case, a significant segment of the electorate lost confidence in the integrity of U.S. elections," not Fund and von Spakovsky.

The report said that during 2016, Elias headed the Perkins Coie political group and was Clinton's general counsel.

He admitted hiring Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump, and that was the company that then hired Christopher Steele to create the now-discredited Steele dossier of false claims about President Trump.

Elias even met with Steele and briefed the Clinton campaign on his work, then worked to disseminate the claims.

The result of the false claims about Trump prompted Democrats to label him an "illegitimate president" when he won, claiming the Kremlin helped him defeat the twice-failed Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, we saw a reprise, except the positions were reversed.

This time it was Republicans distrusting the results, with one key similarity: "Elias was once again central to the events that ultimately led to widespread doubts about the integrity of the election," the report said.

He filed multiple lawsuits in 2020 to change election rules, taking advantage of COVID-19 across the nation to make them favorable to Biden. State legislatures had adopted laws that outline procedures for signature comparison and witness signatures so that authorities know the person who owns the ballot was, in fact, the voter. Elias' work was to undermine and remove them, or even get them suspended for the duration of the campaign. His goal was massive mail-in ballots.

His agenda included making postage for mailed ballots "free for voters; ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must count, even if they arrive after everyone's done voting; signature matching laws should be softened 'to protect voters,' and ballot harvesting should be legalized." Elias worked at the time under the agenda that election integrity laws "unnecessarily restrict voting rights."

There now are several criminal and elections investigations into those various election activities.

No one did the dirty work that set up the "2000 Mules" revelations like Marc E. Elias.

The film documents widespread voter fraud, in vivid color, for all the world to see.

If only they will see it.

Instead, the movie is suppressed and repressed like no other film has been.

Even Fox News dares not speak the name. Neither does NewsMax.

There's only one thing that will change this paradigm: See the movie, make it a priority, don't allow it to be forgotten.

Here's how.

