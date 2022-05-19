A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
University drops sonnets because they are 'products of white western culture'

Form has appealed to major poets for 5 centuries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:59pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The University of Salford, a public university in Greater Manchester, England, removed sonnets and other “pre-established literary forms” from a creative writing course assessment, The Telegraph reported.

Course leaders of a creative writing module titled “Writing Poetry in the Twenty-First Century,” removed an exam section that required students to write the traditional forms, including sestinas and sonnets, according to the newspaper.

The sonnet, a poetic form that likely originated in Italy in the 13th century, has been taken up by writers such as Petrarch, Shakespeare and John Donne, according to Britannica. “The sonnet is unique among poetic forms in Western literature in that it has retained its appeal for major poets for five centuries,” the encyclopedia stated.

