University holds 'White Student Accountability' meeting for social work students

(THE BLAZE) – The University of South Carolina held a "White Student Accountability Group" meeting last month for white students at the College of Social Work to discuss their "contribution" to racism.

An internal email obtained by Turning Point USA advertised an hour-long virtual meeting for social work students on April 26 and said spots were still open for people to sign up.

According to a screenshot of the event description, the purpose of the meeting was for social work students to "recognize both their contribution to and responsibility to dismantle racism in our practice and everyday lives."

