University journalism school denied full accreditation for lacking racial diversity

Decision comes after Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy embroiled school

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:51pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A national journalism accreditation organization has denied the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill full accreditation because the school has fallen short on measures meant to promote racial diversity.

The accrediting council reviews schools every six years. In a vote taken April 29, the Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications instead granted Hussman provisional accreditation, meaning the school would retain its accreditation pursuant to a further examination in two years.

Hussman’s last review took place in October 2021, with the on-site team unanimously recommending re-accreditation despite the school being out of compliance with the council’s diversity recommendations.

