EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
University removes name of Supreme Court justice from 1800s because he owned slaves

Also served in Confederate Army

Published May 6, 2022 at 1:47pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Emory University has removed the name of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Lucius Quintus Cincinnatus Lamar from prestigious law professorships because he owned slaves and served in the Confederate Army.

The university declined to be moved by the fact that Lamar supported the 14th Amendment as well as compromise and reconciliation with the North after the Civil War.

Emory President Gregory Fenves announced April 21 that the School of Law’s L.Q.C. Lamar professorships will no longer be named after the Supreme Court justice, who was appointed in 1887 and served until his death in 1893.

Read the full story ›

