University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar

(FREE BEACON) – Students at Brown University extracted an apology from a blue-collar bar after a soon-to-be McKinsey consultant accused its employees of racism, prompting a student boycott and a shakedown from the school's diversity office.

The Graduate Center Bar apologized on April 27 for removing three black students who were roughhousing in line, after one of the students, Okezie Okoro, confronted the bouncer who told them to knock it off. The confrontation took place on April 7 and occurred after the bouncer let them inside. When Okoro gave the bouncer grief for reprimanding his friends, an argument ensued, culminating in the students' ejection from the bar.

A week later, Okoro posted on social media a 2,000-word denunciation of the bar, replete with a "content warning" and a list of demands. The post accused the bouncer of racism and attacked the bar's manager, Susan Yund, for dismissing that accusation.

