A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar

Accusations of racism resulted in shakedown from school's diversity office

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

(FREE BEACON) – Students at Brown University extracted an apology from a blue-collar bar after a soon-to-be McKinsey consultant accused its employees of racism, prompting a student boycott and a shakedown from the school's diversity office.

The Graduate Center Bar apologized on April 27 for removing three black students who were roughhousing in line, after one of the students, Okezie Okoro, confronted the bouncer who told them to knock it off. The confrontation took place on April 7 and occurred after the bouncer let them inside. When Okoro gave the bouncer grief for reprimanding his friends, an argument ensued, culminating in the students' ejection from the bar.

A week later, Okoro posted on social media a 2,000-word denunciation of the bar, replete with a "content warning" and a list of demands. The post accused the bouncer of racism and attacked the bar's manager, Susan Yund, for dismissing that accusation.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supply chains are never returning to 'normal'
Majority of CEOs preparing for recession as sky-high inflation persists
NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination
State school districts adopt policies allowing teachers to hide private conservations with students from parents
University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×