University will not let students graduate without passing DEI course

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Illinois State University (ISU) is requiring students to pass a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) course to be eligible to graduate. This requirement will be applicable to all students that enroll in the university beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.
A local NPR outlet reports that specifics on the requirement, collectively known as the IDEAS courses, will be made public prior to the spring 2023 semester.
IDEAS stands for "Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access in U.S. Society."