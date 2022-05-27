Why the vast majority of doctors failed the public on COVID

This is the big ugly truth many people will have trouble facing:

Only a small fraction of physicians have been heroic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In some of my past writings, I have spoken about the failure of most physicians to truly understand pandemic issues and think and act independently to serve the public. Instead, they have served the interests of Big Pharma, their corporate employers and government agencies, most clearly as big pushers of COVID vaccines. They do not follow or know the medical research on many pandemic issues. They either do not have the time or interest or skills to independently follow medical research. Instead, they rely on big medical societies and government agencies.

Here is what Dr. Robert Malone just recently pointed out:

"The most common explanation for why physicians have not spoken up about the weaponization and manipulation of public health information and policies during the 'Coronacrisis' is that they are deeply indebted due to the loans taken out to enable their extended and expensive education, and have no practical choice other than to comply with the mandates imposed on them by government, insurance agencies and their host institutions (academic or private hospital chains). They have a profound financial conflict of interest – comply or go bankrupt. In large part, the physicians and medical scientists who have spoken up about the compromised medical ethics, regulatory standards, mis- and disinformation propagated by governments and [the World Health Organization] (including intentionally withheld or manipulated medical and epidemiological information) have been financially independent, often senior with high status or established independent medical practices, or otherwise have been decoupled from mechanisms or institutions which have been weaponized to force compliance with centralized edicts. In other words, the majority of those who have spoken out have freedom to speak because they are (relatively) financially independent."

In my book "Pandemic Blunder," released about a year and a half ago, I gave attention to the innovative doctors who, starting in March 2020, were saving patients with generics; Dr. Zelenko wrote the preface to my book. Those doctors still are saving lives with generics. They have withstood the ugly politics of the pandemic. Unlike the majority of doctors, they truly follow the science and the data.

Ordinary people will not easily find a doctor that can see past the mountain of pandemic propaganda that fuels public health and medical establishments. The doctors we normally see to manage our illnesses should not be seen as competent about pandemic issues. That truth is difficult to swallow. It means that people must work hard themselves to find pandemic truths on sites like this one.. That some 1 million Americans have died with or from COVID is proof that putting all your trust in most physicians can be lethal.

The trust issue

One terrible pandemic impact is the rational view by many people that their doctors have let them down. The many millions now suffering from long COVID and getting very little help from the medical establishment. Doctors had a choice to challenge what federal agencies were telling the public. They could have done what only a handful of doctors did, namely respect the considerable data showing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine really did effectively prevent COVID infection when given early enough to stop viral replication. A number of other nations did what the Fauci-controlled U.S. government refused to do: namely promote early home treatment with generics. Instead, Fauci pursued a wait-for-the-vaccine strategy. And then as a lacky of Big Pharma, he lied to the public about the safety of COVID vaccines.

Doctors did not live up to their ethical commitment to first do no harm. They did harm by following the government dictates. They share the blame for 1 million dead and hundreds of thousands harmed by both COVID and vaccines. They take refuge in narrowly helping their patients with conventional illnesses, but they ignore what is all around them, namely the death and harm from COVID and vaccines.

I have often asked myself: How do the vast majority of doctors live with themselves? I think much of the answer is that they ignore massive amounts of medical research data that contradicts what the government endorses. Do they lack the time or motivation to dig into the research data and say "enough is enough"?

Out trust in doctors now should be greatly reduced because of the pandemic. That state governments have begun to step up and make it easy for the public to get ivermectin is proof of how the medical establishment has failed the public.

