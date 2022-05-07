Viral tweet mocks miscarriages to make pro-abortion point

(THE BLAZE) – A man went viral on Thursday after he tried to use miscarriages to advance a pro-abortion talking point. Comedian Alex Falcone took to Twitter late Wednesday night in an attempt to dunk on pro-life Americans by using miscarriages.

"I don’t think anybody actually believes fetuses are people. I think they’re lying. There are almost 1,000,000 miscarriages each year in America, it happens to almost everybody. But we’re not constantly getting invited to the funerals," Falcone said.

"Nobody who says 'abortion is murder' is out carrying signs that [say] 'and miscarriages are suicide,'" he added.

