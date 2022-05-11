A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Washington Post op-ed: Change 'racist' name of George Washington University

'Maybe rename the paper before running this?'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published May 11, 2022 at 3:24pm
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the COVID-19 response and vaccination program, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

The iconic paper bearing the name of the father of our nation published an op-ed calling for the renaming of George Washington University.

The author of the Washington Post op-ed, a student at George Washington University, contended the university's low number of black professors and general lack of black culture is "rooted in systemic racism, institutional inequality and white supremacy," and disassociating with the slaveholding first president is a good place to begin fixing the problem.

The university's renaming of the student center that once honored segregationist Cloyd Heck Marvin "falls short in addressing the main issues of systemic racism and inequality still present on campus," wrote the student, Caleb Francois.

"The hypocrisy of GW in not addressing these issues is an example of how Black voices and Black grievances go ignored and highlights the importance of strong Black leadership," he said.

The student suggested the names of Malcolm X and abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Sojourner Truth be considered as possible replacements.

"A new name would cement the university’s dedication to racial justice and affirm its commitment to change. It’s time to take action," the senior wrote.

Will the Washington Post ever change its name because it's allegedly 'racist'?

The Washington Post op-ed drew attention on Twitter.

"Maybe rename the paper before running this?" National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin suggested.

Substack writer Kyle Orton tweeted: "In better times, this kind of adolescent silliness was confined to campus, rather than being in the @WashingtonPost. Of course, in those times, the author would also have grown out of it. Now, the commanding heights share his views."

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







