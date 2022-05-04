WATCH: Biden laughs as Americans endure economic pain

Joe Biden has been caught on video laughing at jokes about the economic problems for Americans created by inflation – called Bidenflation by his critics – that his policies have allowed to reach levels estimated at 9% or higher, the highest in decades.

And it's already in a political ad.

Here's the commander-in-chief at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, which brings together the elites in Washington's political, lobbying and influencer worlds.

“Since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. Gas is up, rent is up, food is up! Everything!” BIDEN: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/Chtdwotnrs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

It took little time for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to take advantage of the made-to-order Biden guffaw:

His new ad warns the "media elites" and others in Washington who have been critical of Johnson are "laughing it up."

That's while "America is dangerously off track, record high gas prices, the worst inflation in 40 years, a violent crime wave, chaos at the border."

"It's not funny."

In fact, Biden, who's been on the government payroll most of his adult life, also took in millions of dollars in speaking and book income after he left the vice president's office in 2017. He owns multiple luxury homes.

Columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner reported it was C-SPAN cameras that caught Biden "laughing uncontrollably Saturday night at Comic Trevor Noah's jokes about the economic hurt Americans are feeling."

He reported, "Biden laughed and clapped as Noah said, 'Ever since you've come into office, things are really looking up. You know, gas is up, rent is up, food is up. Everything. No, it really has been a tough first year for you, Mr. President.'"

Bedard reported that Ron Bonjean, a communications expert, explained, "Biden attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner was not the wisest idea from a politically strategic point of view. His participation can easily be used by Republicans as 'Let them eat cake' campaign fodder when voters are anxious about rising costs hitting their family budgets."

