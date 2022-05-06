Watch live: Trump rally tonight from Greensburg, Pennsylvania

(U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION NEWS) – Former President Trump will be holding a rally tonight in western Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz’s Senate campaign. The Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary takes place on Tuesday, May 17, and just like Ohio, the Keystone race has pitted what is essentially a Cruz-endorsed candidate in David McCormick versus the Trump-endorsed Dr. Oz. Trump is 1 and 0 in the Senate battles so far this month, with J.D. Vance having won in Ohio earlier this week.

Below you will find all the rally details including start time, venue information, how to watch, as well as the live stream embedded below.

Read the full story ›