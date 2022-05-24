WATCH: Trump ad cashes in on confirmation Hillary drove disinformation campaign

President Trump has unleashed an ad that cashes in on revelations this week that Hillary Clinton, as a losing candidate in the 2016 presidential race, did, in fact, authorize a disinformation campaign aimed at American voters.

That was revealed in the trial going on now for former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI when he said he was making accusations against then-candidate Trump on his own, when actually he was in the pay of the Clinton campaign.

The ad:

Trump posted a new ad on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/kIXlJ4rEBG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2022

The ad follows testimony from former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook that Clinton herself personally approved the dissemination of the Trump-Alfa Bank connections to the media despite concerns of faulty evidence.

The Daily Caller explained it opens with Clinton, appearing during a presidential campaign debate.

She claims, "It is awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country."

Trump's response was, "Because you’d be in jail."

The ad explains, "They tried to steal the 2016 election by spreading the Russia hoax. … Trump was right. Hillary fabricated the Russia hoax."

The ad include pictures of Clinton, while a crowd is chanting, "Lock her up." And Trump finishes with "The collusion delusion is over."

The Daily Caller report explained, "Mook testified Friday in special counsel John Durham’s case against former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann that general counsel Marc Elias first informed him of the Alfa Bank situation, noting the Clinton campaign was unsure whether the data was legitimate. Mook testified the campaign discussed whether they should disseminate the information to reporters, with Clinton herself personally approving the send out."

He testified, "I discussed it with Hillary as well. … she agreed" that the false information should be given to the media.

