A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News Center WorldWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Trump ad cashes in on confirmation Hillary drove disinformation campaign

Features crowd chanting 'Lock her up. Lock her up'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:27pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hillary Clinton (DNC video screenshot)

President Trump has unleashed an ad that cashes in on revelations this week that Hillary Clinton, as a losing candidate in the 2016 presidential race, did, in fact, authorize a disinformation campaign aimed at American voters.

That was revealed in the trial going on now for former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who is charged with lying to the FBI when he said he was making accusations against then-candidate Trump on his own, when actually he was in the pay of the Clinton campaign.

The ad:

TRENDING: DHS sounds alarm of violence against 2 groups in America over Roe ruling

The ad follows testimony from former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook that Clinton herself personally approved the dissemination of the Trump-Alfa Bank connections to the media despite concerns of faulty evidence.

The Daily Caller explained it opens with Clinton, appearing during a presidential campaign debate.

She claims, "It is awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country."

Will Hillary Clinton ever face criminal charges for her role in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax?

Trump's response was, "Because you’d be in jail."

The ad explains, "They tried to steal the 2016 election by spreading the Russia hoax. … Trump was right. Hillary fabricated the Russia hoax."

The ad include pictures of Clinton, while a crowd is chanting, "Lock her up." And Trump finishes with "The collusion delusion is over."

The Daily Caller report explained, "Mook testified Friday in special counsel John Durham’s case against former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann that general counsel Marc Elias first informed him of the Alfa Bank situation, noting the Clinton campaign was unsure whether the data was legitimate. Mook testified the campaign discussed whether they should disseminate the information to reporters, with Clinton herself personally approving the send out."

He testified, "I discussed it with Hillary as well. … she agreed" that the false information should be given to the media.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







WATCH: Trump ad cashes in on confirmation Hillary drove disinformation campaign
Incredibly low number of Protestant pastors hold biblical worldview
Former U.S. Marine calls for restoration of PUBLIC executions
Swim coaches recommend separate competition for trans athletes
GOP threatens to release Capitol video over Dem claims of insurrection tours
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×