WEF leader: Globalists need more power to counter growing COVID skepticism

With popular support for pandemic measures such as lockdowns and masks declining, the world's leaders are losing the opportunity to accelerate the globalist agenda, said former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark in a panel with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and others a the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Clark, who more recently was the administrator of the United Nations Development Program, acknowledged that "people are over COVID" and the political and popular support for anti-pandemic measures is "waning."

The solution, she said, is to give global entities such as the World Health Organization more power.

Clark said "people are over COVID; the problem is it's not done with us."

"But we're in danger of losing this moment for transformative change," she said.

That comment echoes WEF founder Klaus Schwab's "Great Reset" strategy of using the pandemic to advance globalism, shifting sovereignty from nations to global entities.

Clark insisted that people are still dying of COVID in "significant numbers," people are still developing long COVID every day and "low-income countries are horribly, horribly undervaccinated."

She said the "package of things that has to happen is trans-sector, and there hasn't yet been an effort to try and bring together a head of state and government level focus on the range of things that needs to be done."

Clark said what's needed is a special session of the U.N. General Assembly and "a negotiated political declaration that brings the different threads together."

"We're talking not just the WHO and health ecosystem," it's the wide range of global players, such as the World Trade Organization.

"A lot of people are doing bits and pieces, but it's not looking like a coordinated push to get transformational change," she said.

See Clark's remarks:

'Capitalism as we have known it is dead'

Schwab made it clear as early as June 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic should be exploited as an opportunity to advance the globalist agenda promoted by his Davos conferences, which have pushed for numerous proposals, such as a worldwide carbon tax, to redistribute wealth and shift sovereignty from nation states to global entities.

Schwab wrote that "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions" and bring about a "'Great Reset' of capitalism."

At the January 2021 virtual Davos meeting, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

