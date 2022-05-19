White abortion activist to black pro-lifer: 'Black lives matter. But not yours, you don't count'

(LIFE NEWS) – A century ago, the founder of Planned Parenthood (Margaret Sanger) worked with white supremacists to concoct a vicious racial targeting campaign (the “Negro Project”) with the goal of using birth control and sterilization (including forced sterilization) to reduce populations she and her friends deemed “unfit” to live. Today, as then, anti-life activists want to throw abortion at minority women rather than be bothered to find solutions to their real problems of poverty, relationships, healthcare, and childcare. But the depths of racism and discrimination Sanger’s movement would ultimately reach would have likely shocked even her.

This weekend, that racism was on full display as pro-life advocates – including people of color – counter-protested abortion rallies across the nation. Some of the racist insults endured by pro-lifers were captured on audio in St. Paul, where young pro-life women of color and their African-American security guards were insulted and berated with vile comments from abortion activists.

In the audio, a white abortion activist shouts “F*ck the five” (referring to the five fully developed, deceased children recovered from a late-term abortion facility in Washington, D.C.). He goes on to say, “Black lives matter! Black lives matter!,” and turning to the Black security guard protecting the pro-life students, he adds: “But not yours. You don’t count.”

Read the full story ›