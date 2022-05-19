A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

White abortion activist to black pro-lifer: 'Black lives matter. But not yours, you don't count'

Racial insults captured on audio

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Women's March

(LIFE NEWS) – A century ago, the founder of Planned Parenthood (Margaret Sanger) worked with white supremacists to concoct a vicious racial targeting campaign (the “Negro Project”) with the goal of using birth control and sterilization (including forced sterilization) to reduce populations she and her friends deemed “unfit” to live. Today, as then, anti-life activists want to throw abortion at minority women rather than be bothered to find solutions to their real problems of poverty, relationships, healthcare, and childcare. But the depths of racism and discrimination Sanger’s movement would ultimately reach would have likely shocked even her.

This weekend, that racism was on full display as pro-life advocates – including people of color – counter-protested abortion rallies across the nation. Some of the racist insults endured by pro-lifers were captured on audio in St. Paul, where young pro-life women of color and their African-American security guards were insulted and berated with vile comments from abortion activists.

In the audio, a white abortion activist shouts “F*ck the five” (referring to the five fully developed, deceased children recovered from a late-term abortion facility in Washington, D.C.). He goes on to say, “Black lives matter! Black lives matter!,” and turning to the Black security guard protecting the pro-life students, he adds: “But not yours. You don’t count.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







At least 135 teachers, aides charged with child sex crimes this year alone
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at high school graduation
University drops sonnets because they are 'products of white western culture'
University journalism school denied full accreditation for lacking racial diversity
White abortion activist to black pro-lifer: 'Black lives matter. But not yours, you don't count'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×