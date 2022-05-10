White House warns of 100 million COVID infections this fall

Just as Americans get used to life without masks, shutdowns and other restrictions, the White House is warning that the fall season in which the midterm elections will take place could see up to 100 million new COVID infections.

In response, according to Biden COVID response coordinator Ashish Jha, the administration is asking Congress to approve another $22.5 billion in emergency aid to pay for a fourth round of shots as well as treatments and tests.

However, as Becker News points out, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has acknowledged that 95% of Americans have protection due to vaccination and natural immunity, and the projection of 100 million is based on a range of models. And as recent history has shown, none of those models may turn out to be close to reality.

In fact, a Johns Hopkins University study published in January found that 99% of unvaccinated people who had COVID infections gained robust natural immunity that did not wane for at least 650 days.

TRENDING: Who are the real 'insurrectionists'? See them in '2000 Mules'

Becker News noted that another projected COVID "case" surge could be a pretext for implementation once again of universal mail-in balloting, which increases the possibility of fraud.

Significantly, the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index found in April that fewer than one in 10 Americans now describe COVID-19 as a crisis. About three in four call it a manageable problem while one in six say it's no problem at all.

Axios said the findings indicate "the public’s growing desire to be done with mask mandates and other restrictions," raising "significant challenges for public health officials in managing new surges, and could create real political headwinds ahead of the midterms."

The survey found that Democrats were five times as likely as Republicans to say COVID-19 is a crisis, 16% to 3%.

Is the White House projecting this so it can tamper with the fall elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (25 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And Republicans were 10 times as likely as Democrats to say COVID-19 is not a problem, 31% to 3%.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Monday on Twitter, epidemiologist and World Health Organization adviser Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding blamed the public for the latest omicron subvariant wave.

He noted that transmissions were waning last month.

"But some got arrogant. Some got dismissive. Some got selfish. And now the pandemic continues," he wrote, adding the hashtag "#CovidIsNotOver."

Stanford epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya reacted.

"This messaging is hubris & bad for public health. The public is not to blame for a highly infectious respiratory virus," he wrote "We have no technology to stop transmission. isn't selfish, arrogant, or dismissive to live life. Many things are important in life beyond infection control."

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology platform that is used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, reacted to the White House asking for another $22 billion to combat the predicted winter wave with an emphasis on vaccination.

"What they really need to do is promote vitamin D3 and make ivermectin and other licensed drugs widely available," he wrote.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!