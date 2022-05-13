Whoopi Goldberg: Unborn babies have no rights and 'I don't care'

(LIFE NEWS) – From the pro-life side, the entire issue of abortion is about “when does an unborn child get their rights as a human being?” And on Thursday’s edition of The View, Whoopi Goldberg proved that the anti-life side of the debate not only refuses to engage in that part of the question, but flat-out doesn’t care what the factual answer is.

As they were nearing the end of their first Hot Topics segment about abortion and the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Goldberg (who also proved she didn’t care what the Holocaust was about) raged as self-described conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin got to the heart of the debate and why the pro-life side was so adamant about their position.

“For me, I don’t care what your religious beliefs are,” Goldberg sneered. But Griffin kept at it and noted: “it’s not even a religion” question but rather “a philosophical debate” that we need to have as a society.

