Wireless expert: Fact-checkers of '2000 Mules' don't know tech

The CEO of a wireless company says fact checkers for PolitiFact and the Associated Press who question the accuracy of cellphone geolocation data presented by True the Vote as evidence of an alleged vote-fraud scheme in the battleground states in 2020 don't know what they're talking about.

An AP fact check said "experts say cellphone location data, even at its most advanced, can only reliably track a smartphone within a few meters — not close enough to know whether someone actually dropped off a ballot or just walked or drove nearby."

However, Volta Wireless founder David Sinclair told the Gateway Pundit the fact-checkers "don't have the technical foundation for the comments that they are making."

His company provides software and services to protects users from being tracked by the government, wireless companies or the tech giants.

True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht teamed with data analyst and election intelligence expert Gregg Phillips in a lengthy probe in which researchers tediously combed through two petabytes of data. As Engelbrecht told WND in a video interview, they uncovered what they describe as a highly coordinated operation in key battleground states carried out by left-wing groups that collected mail-in ballots and paid "mules" to stuff them in unattended drop boxes, typically in the middle of the night.

Sinclair said he's seen "2000 Mules," read the rebuttals and spoken with Phillips "to better understand the details of the data and the methodology they used."

He explained that location technology has "dramatically improved" and GPS and tower "triangulation" can pinpoint a person's location within a few feet.

WND reported earlier this month that Engelbrecht and Phillips anticipated many of the issues raised by the fact-checkers when they designed the investigation, including the precision of the cellphone location data.

Dinesh D'Souza, the producer of "2000 Mules," said in a video interview with WND that the investigation featured in the movie will "blow out of the water" the idea that the 2020 vote was the most secure election ever.

"No one who sees this movie will be able to listen to that with a straight face," he said.

D'Souza emphasized "this is evidence of a completely different caliber than anything we've seen before."

