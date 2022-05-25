WHO withdraws 12 Biden 'sovereignty' amendments amid fierce opposition

Amid charges of ceding U.S. sovereignty to the World Health Organization, 12 of the 13 amendments submitted by the Biden administration for a vote in the World Health Assembly this week in Geneva have been removed from consideration.

The amendments were publicized only last month, and it was the advocacy of independent researcher James Roguski that alerted the public to the implications for U.S. sovereignty, prompting a groundswell of popular opposition, largely in the past week.

Roguski, who has been monitoring the WHA proceedings, which began Sunday, said the withdrawal appears to be the result of "the massive response from people all over the world in opposition to the amendments to the International Health Regulations, along with legal actions in the U.K. (and a whole lot of prayer)."

Along with the fact that the amendments can be resubmitted in the future and WHO's ultimate objective is for the leading nations to sign a global pandemic treaty, "now is not the time to relax," Roguski wrote on his Substack page dedicated to the issue.

TRENDING: Ol' Joe is clarifying our choice: Will it be freedom or tyranny?

The news of the removal of a dozen amendments came through legal action filed in the United Kingdom by a physician, Zac Cox. After his May 17 request for judicial review was rejected, Cox filed an appeal last Friday.

The U.K. Government Legal Department of the Secretary of State for Health and Social care replied to Cox that the appeal was without merit because 12 of the 13 proposed amendments had been removed from consideration. That was due, the government said, to the fact that the WHO's Working Group for Pandemic Response was "unable to reach a consensus."

The working group had the task of shepherding the amendments through a process in preparation for them to be presented to the World Health Assembly.

The one remaining Biden amendment reduces the period of time in which a nation can withdraw its vote on an amendment to the International Health Regulations from 18 months to six months.

Do Democrats wish to destroy U.S. sovereignty? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In an interview Tuesday with "War Room," Roguski explained that opponents of the move to give the WHO more power shouldn't rest, because the Working Group for Pandemic Response "will never give up."

"They will keep trying to do this again in the future," he said. "We've got to stay vigilant."

Last week, in interviews with WND, acclaimed health reformer Dr. Peter Breggin, mRNA technology inventor Dr. Robert Malone and former Congress member Michele Bachmann warned that the Biden amendments amounted to a handover of U.S. sovereignty over health care.

Breggin argued "the U.S. is the one power that stands in the way of globalism."

Malone described the Biden move as the U.S. giving the China-controlled WHO "the keys to the kingdom."

And Bachmann, pointing to the U.S. capitulation to the WHO during the pandemic, urged Americans to "melt the phone lines" of their elected officials.

See Roguski's interview with "War Room":

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!