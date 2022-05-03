A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Wonder Years' star discovers wonder of salvation through Jesus

'God's love is bigger than any human love'

Published May 2, 2022 at 9:18pm
The cast of 'The Wonder Years'

(CBN NEWS) -- Danica McKellar, known for her role as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, recently shared that her heart is bursting with love for the Lord as she embarks on her new faith journey.

McKellar posted an Instagram live video on April 24 where she admitted to being skeptical about Christianity for much of her life.

"I'm not here to preach, but I have so much love in my heart I just had to share what I'm experiencing and to share a little why I believe it's taken me up to this point to begin this journey," she said.

Read the full story ›

