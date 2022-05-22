Worker fired for protesting rainbow image, now all hell breaks loose

A lawsuit has been filed against a company with operations in Iowa after officials there fired an employee who responded to a company campaign to promote the LGBT agenda, using a rainbow logo, by calling that an "abomination."

The Thomas More Society said the lawsuit charges religious discrimination by Arconic, a global corporation with headquarters in Pittsburgh and operations in Riverdale, Iowa.

The legal team explained the company fired Daniel Snyder, in June 2021, from his position as lead operator at the lightweight metal engineering and manufacturing plant "based on a single religious comment he made in attempting to respond to an anonymous company survey."

"In his comment, Snyder expressed his objection to Arconic's use of the rainbow to promote 'Gay Pride Month,' stating briefly that using the rainbow in this manner is 'an abomination to God,' as the rainbow 'is not meant to be a sign for sexual gender,'" the legal team explained.

"As Snyder informed Arconic, his statement was based on his deeply held religious beliefs that the Bible clearly shows that the rainbow is meant to be a sign of the covenant between God and man, and that marriage is only between one man and one woman," the Thomas More Society said.

The comment, in fact, was consistent with the promise made when the U.S. Supreme Court created same-sex "marriage" in 2015 that "those who adhere to religious doctrines, may continue to advocate with utmost, sincere conviction that, by divine precepts, same-sex marriage should not be condoned," according "to their own deep aspirations to continue the family structure they have long revered."

Arconic complained to Snyder that his comment was posted on a company page, and it offended another worker. He was suspended, then fired.

The Thomas More Society send a demand letter to Arconic's human resources division, explaining its "flagrant" violation of state and federal employment that require companies to reasonably accommodate an employee's religious beliefs.

"Arconic’s actions clearly violated Mr. Snyder’s right to be free from employment discrimination based on religion, as prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Iowa Civil Rights Act," explained Michael McHale, counsel at the Thomas More Society. "His brief comment, in attempting to respond to a company web survey, was explicitly and facially religious. And yet Arconic made no effort to reasonably accommodate Mr. Snyder’s religious beliefs, even though it was a one-time statement that he had intended to be anonymous and private."

McHale explained, "Because of his Christian beliefs, Mr. Snyder respects all people regardless of their sexuality, and he previously worked alongside a transgender individual at Arconic without any issues. His sincerely held Christian beliefs also include the reasonable understanding that the Bible teaches marriage is only between one man and one woman. He also sincerely believes that the Bible shows that the rainbow is a sign of the covenant between God and man, and thus that it is sacrilegious to use the rainbow to promote relationships and ideologies that violate God’s law."

The company's actions seemed to be at odds with its own history, as it previously granted Snyder an accommodation to not work on Sundays so that he could minister at a local church that day in his capacity as a part-time pastor.

The company claimed Snyder violated its "diversity" schemes, but McHale noted the irony in that, "It is Arconic that is refusing to respect the diversity of Mr. Snyder’s beliefs or to acknowledge that he was offended by the company’s choice to co-opt the rainbow to promote same-sex marriage and gender ideology."

