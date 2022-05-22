A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'World's first' plant-based sunny-side up eggs to debut in America

Israeli food tech startup to feature items on menus in Los Angeles area

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2022 at 7:00pm
Israel-based Yo Egg is marketing pant-based eggs in the U.S. (Courtesy Yo Egg)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An Israeli food tech startup is serving up what it calls the world’s first plant-based poached and fried eggs (also known as sunny-side up eggs), aiming to debut in US restaurants later this year following a seed round of $5 million.

Yo! Egg (also Yo-Egg) was founded in 2019, developing an egg-free product that produces poached and fried “eggs,” complete with the equivalent of the egg whites and runny yolks but without the cholesterol, the company says. It uses a blend of plant-based proteins, water, sunflower oil, soy, flour, “and a few more simple ingredients,” all 100% vegan, to make its “whole egg” product.

The startup, based in the northern town of Pardes Hanna, operates in a global vegan egg market that is expected to grow to $2.6 billion in value by 2026, up from about $650 million in 2019, according to a 2022 Research and Markets report.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







