'World's first' plant-based sunny-side up eggs to debut in America

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An Israeli food tech startup is serving up what it calls the world’s first plant-based poached and fried eggs (also known as sunny-side up eggs), aiming to debut in US restaurants later this year following a seed round of $5 million.

Yo! Egg (also Yo-Egg) was founded in 2019, developing an egg-free product that produces poached and fried “eggs,” complete with the equivalent of the egg whites and runny yolks but without the cholesterol, the company says. It uses a blend of plant-based proteins, water, sunflower oil, soy, flour, “and a few more simple ingredients,” all 100% vegan, to make its “whole egg” product.

The startup, based in the northern town of Pardes Hanna, operates in a global vegan egg market that is expected to grow to $2.6 billion in value by 2026, up from about $650 million in 2019, according to a 2022 Research and Markets report.

Read the full story ›