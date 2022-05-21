A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money
Some young adults consider moving back home with parents amid rising rents

Steep increases rising faster than wages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 4:31pm
(FOX NEWS) – Young adults in two major cities shared their reactions to steep rent increases, with some saying they would consider moving in with their parents if prices hit unmanageable levels.

"My rent is way too high right now," Connor, of New York, told Fox News. "Prior to me signing my lease, the rent for the apartment was like $3,000, and now it's closer to $5,000."

He told Fox News he would consider moving home to his parent's house. "I live only 20 minutes outside of the city, so it might be an option if I had to," Connor said.

Read the full story ›


