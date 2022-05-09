A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith U.S. World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Young American-Jewish women outperform all others academically

Religious culture seen as reason they surpass non-Jewish girls – and Jewish boys

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2022 at 9:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

UCLA students interrogated Rachel Beyda for being Jewish. (Facebook)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A new study shows that young women with a Jewish upbringing are 23 percentage points more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree than non-Jewish young women of similar socioeconomic status. Jewish women also attend more selective universities than women from other religions in the United States.

Published in the American Sociological Review, “From Bat Mitzvah to the Bar: Religious Habitus, Self-Concept, and Women’s Educational Outcomes” also shows that girls with two Jewish parents have even higher educational attainment than do girls with one Jewish parent. In addition, Jewish girls do better academically than Jewish boys, with 81 percent of Jewish girls graduating from a four-year college, but only 61 percent of Jewish boys earning undergraduate degrees.

According to the study, these higher achievements by Jewish girls are explained by their articulation of “self-concepts marked by elite career goals and an eagerness to have new experiences. Consequently, their quest for self-concept congruence entails elaborate plans for elite higher education and graduate school.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Young American-Jewish women outperform all others academically
After 800 years, Church of England apologizes to Jews
Police arrest Jewish suspect in arson of Tomb of Benjamin
Professor single-handedly debunks state's woke math standards
Will top companies follow Disney's disaster and take stance on politics?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×