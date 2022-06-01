A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
$1.6 million paid to athletic director 'for one month's work'

Forced to resign after accusations of misusing funds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 14, 2022 at 7:37pm
Air Force's Braydon Altorfer runs to first base after a hit against the University of Nevada during a game at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 4, 2022. Air Force came from behind to win the game, 7-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua Armstrong)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Vanderbilt University paid out $1.6 million to its former athletics director for just one month of work, a new analysis found.

The private university in Tennessee paid Malcolm Turner (pictured) more than $1.6 million in 2020, though he only worked there for one month that year, according to recent reporting by The Tennessean. He had been at the university for little over one year prior to being forced out of his job for alleged extravagant spending.

The amount of compensation is based on the university’s required 990 tax form, which is released every year.

Read the full story ›

