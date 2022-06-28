More than 100 sheriffs blast candidate for governor who wants them defunded

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

More than 100 sheriffs in Georgia have blasted Stacey Abrams, the Democrats' candidate for governor there, for her participation in a group that advocates their defunding.

Fox News explains the sheriffs, a total of 102, have joined with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who is seeking to defeat Abrams in a second straight faceoff, in a statement condemning her "soft-on-crime" attitudes.

It his Abrams involvement with the Marguerite Casey Foundation that now is making waves in the race, won the last time by Kemp over Abrams, who contends she actually was the winner.

Fox explained, "The Marguerite Casey Foundation is a Seattle-based grantmaking group that has called for the abolition of police. Abrams supported an expanded anti-police initiative from the group shortly after joining its board."

The sheriffs noted Abrams' "role in advancing the Defund the Police movement and support of soft-on-crime policies that put Georgia families at risk."

Kemp, on the other hand, has "championed legislation to recruit and retain more officers into the profession, strengthen penalties for criminals and help keep Georgia’s streets safe, and prevent rogue local governments from stripping critical funding and resources from police."

That's a better choice, they suggest, than Abrams' "complete disdain for law enforcement and the risk we take every day putting our lives on the line to serve our communities."

Abrams, they said, "actively serves on the governing board of – and has profited from – an anti-police organization which openly advocates for abolishing prisons and stripping local police departments of their funding."

"The sheriffs expressed their gratefulness for support from Kemp and his administration while calling on Abrams 'to disavow the dangerous policies she supports,'" the report said.

A spokesman for Abrams' campaign, Alex Floyd, said she doesn't support defunding police and long has supported law enforcement.

He said the foundation staff decides its grants, and board members have no input.

Reagan McCarthy, on Kemp's campaign staff, said, "Her campaign may be trying to bury her past, but Abrams' record is abundantly clear at every turn."

"If she truly supports law enforcement here in Georgia, she should resign her position with the Marguerite Casey Foundation and disavow the radical Defund the Police policies that put officers at risk and families in danger," McCarthy said.

The foundation, in fact, has drawn support from Abrams for its anti-police campaigns, including an "Answer the Uprising" just weeks after she joined the group.

That plan involves "increased financial support to liberal groups working on law enforcement issues."

According to the Epoch Times, the Georgia governor's race is a rematch between Kemp and Abrams.

In 2018, Kemp beat Abrams by 54,723 votes with over 3.9 million voters casting a vote. This year, Kemp defeated former Sen. David Perdue to win the GOP nomination.

It noted that, "Abrams’s decision to skip voting twice on an anti-sex trafficking bill (HB 341) was a contentious issue leading up to the 2018 race. At that time, Abrams was the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives."

