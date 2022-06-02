A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 American fighters are believed captured by Russia in Ukraine

If confirmed, could raise tensions between Washington, Moscow

Published June 16, 2022 at 5:25pm
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:25pm
Russian military rolling through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Two American citizens and military veterans who were fighting alongside Ukraine forces against the Russian invasion are feared captured, CNN and other major media are reporting Thursday.

Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama are currently "missing" from the battlefield, however, their precise fate is as yet unconfirmed, according to a State Department official.

If their capture by the Russian army is confirmed, it would mark the first known instance that American volunteers have been taken into custody by Russia, raising the stakes and tensions significantly between Washington and Moscow.

Read the full story ›

