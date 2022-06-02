2 American fighters are believed captured by Russia in Ukraine

(ZEROHEDGE) – Two American citizens and military veterans who were fighting alongside Ukraine forces against the Russian invasion are feared captured, CNN and other major media are reporting Thursday.

Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama are currently "missing" from the battlefield, however, their precise fate is as yet unconfirmed, according to a State Department official.

If their capture by the Russian army is confirmed, it would mark the first known instance that American volunteers have been taken into custody by Russia, raising the stakes and tensions significantly between Washington and Moscow.

