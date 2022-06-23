A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.TESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

206-year-old church closes for good due to dwindling numbers, few younger members

'The kids are all gone now. They moved away and at my age, what else could we do?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2022 at 9:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(U.S. Army photo)

(U.S. Army photo)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- In 206 years, Christ Church UMC in Southwick, Massachusetts, has survived changes to its name, facilities and membership. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, members voted in May to permanently disband the congregation on July 1 due to their dwindling numbers, and the pastor decided it was a good time to retire too.

“The time has come for this congregation of Christ’s holy church to disband and take leave of this building,” the Rev. Ken Blanchard said at the church’s final official service on Sunday, according to Mass Live. “It has served our holy faith well. It is fitting, therefore, that we should take leave of this consecrated house, lifting up our hearts in thanksgiving for this common store of memories. … This is my farewell to pastoral service.”

When the church was started in 1816 with just eight members, the faithful met in private homes and district school houses. The preaching was also done by Methodist ministers known as “circuit riders” because they traveled by horseback throughout numerous towns, a brief history of the church posted on their website explains.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







206-year-old church closes for good due to dwindling numbers, few younger members
'Stop complaining': Media finance adviser dismisses inflation pain
Doctor said abort quintuplets, but they trusted God and now have a Guinness record
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
Israeli company says it can help solve U.S. baby-formula crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×