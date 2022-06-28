Only 28% of independents would vote for Biden over Trump

Amid continually rising, record-breaking inflation and the prospect of recession, a leading establishment media poll has President Biden's approval rate among registered voters at an all-time low.

In the crucial category of independent voters, 64% have an unfavorable view of Biden, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,541 U.S. adults conducted June 10-13.

Only 28% of independents say they would vote for Biden over Trump if the election were held today.

Overall, 44% favor Trump compared to 42% for Biden.

And Biden's approval overall was just 39%, according the poll, which found 56% disapprove.

Yahoo News said voters favor Trump "even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a 'seditious conspiracy' to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution."

The news outlet observed that since Biden took office, no previous Yahoo News/YouGov poll has shown him trailing Trump. One year ago, the polling agency had Biden leading Trump by 9 percentage points.

In an interview Thursday with the Associated Press, Biden said the American people "are really, really down."

“[T]heir need for mental health in America has skyrocketed because people have seen everything upset," he said.

"Everything they’ve counted on upset. But most of it's the consequence of what happened, what happened as a consequence of the, the COVID crisis."

But the Yahoo poll found 61% of voters disapprove of the president's handling of the economy. And Republicans hold a 15-point advantage among voters on the question of which party would do a better job handling the economy. That a rise of 11 points from last month.

Yahoo noted a series of stories in recent days in establishment media quoting concerned Democratic source who question whether Biden will run for reelection in 2024.

Yahoo's polling found that just 21% of Americans, the lowest number to date, say Biden should run again. And among people who voted for Biden in 2020, 40% say he not run again. Only 37% want him to be on the 2024 ballot.

Those numbers were reversed last month.

In contrast, 57% of people who voted for Trump in 2020 want him to run again. Just 21% say he should not.

Among independent voters, 57% of independents say Trump should not run in 2024. But 76% say the same about Biden.

