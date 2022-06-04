4 quotes that explain America's loss of liberty

As we stumble our way to the 246th birthday of America on July 4th we're witnessing what is, perhaps, the cruelest time for liberty.

It hangs, literally, by a thread.

Four historical quotes come to mind about the fragility of free societies, free elections and free people.

Quote No. 1 – Josef Stalin: "Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything."

While you will find some people who dispute the accuracy and authenticity of this statement, it rings with truth. And, for that reason, it's critical Americans don't forget the lesson it offers those of us who live in the nation most responsible for the concept of putting the power in the hands of the people. That's why vote fraud, in all its many forms, must remain on the minds of freedom-minded Americans before we participate in another national election. Do we believe vote fraud was a factor in the 2020 election? Do we believe identification of voters is an essential component of free and fair elections? Do we believe candidates for federal office should be severely punished – or even disqualified – for knowingly taking foreign contributions? Do we believe there should be independent enforcement authorities for preventing and punishing those who cast fraudulent votes and for those who encourage and facilitate them? Do we believe the constitutional standards of eligibility for candidates and voters should be enforced? If we do, what are you going to do about it?

TRENDING: 14 years and nothing to show for it

Quote No. 2 – Mayer Amschel Rothschild: "Give me control of a nation's money supply, and I care not who makes the laws."

Remember the Tea Party of 2010? It's a fact that Americans voted to get control of America's money supply and government spending. Stunned by skyrocketing debt, they turned out many entrenched members of Congress in favor of those promising to do something about it. We saw something similar in the election of 2014 and again in 2016. But we got severely sidetracked by a pandemic that changed the way we voted. The Federal Reserve was not audited. The record borrowing continued unabated with the approval of the overwhelming majority of members of Congress of both parties. Who controls the money supply in America today? The big bankers. Congress long ago abdicated its authority. It's time finally to elect a Congress that will take it back, or America will cease to be a nation under the rule of law and governed by the will of the people.

Quote No. 3 – Mao Zedong: "All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The Communist Party must command all the guns; that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party."

The U.S. government, cheered on by Big Tech and a lapdog media, seizes every opportunity to violate the second component of the Bill of Rights to establish, in the long run, a monopoly on armed force for the governing class in Washington. This is a necessary condition before tyranny can be imposed on the people. History records it was done in the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, Communist China and every other totalitarian police state and that each of those actions led inevitably to holocausts of unimaginable size and scope. Meanwhile, the First Amendment is on life support – or worse.

Quote No. 4 – Bill Clinton: "When we got organized as a country, [and] wrote a fairly radical Constitution, with a radical Bill of Rights, giving radical amounts of freedom to Americans, it was assumed that Americans who had that freedom would use it responsibly. … When personal freedom is being abused, you have to move to limit it."

This last one summarizes all the major threats we face as a nation. Will we choose liberty? Or will we choose tyranny? Will we choose the false promise of "safety and security"? Or will we choose the freedom that comes with self-governance, self-determination, individual liberty and responsibility? Will we as a people be accountable to God? Or will we make ourselves accountable only to the false god of unlimited government?

This year, Americans became familiar with the term "Disinformation Governance Board."

Finally, we have reached Orwell's "1984."

All of which is to say, we are in real trouble as a nation.

Likewise, reflecting the current attacks on our once-great Christian nation, WND.com, the 25-year-old conservative Christian muckraker, is also in real trouble.

Since we have been relentlessly attacked, slandered, censored, suppressed, banned and demonetized by Big Tech, WND is now almost entirely reader-sponsored. But that's OK. And while we can't do everything we once did, like publishing books and movies and such, we can still bring you the most important and rarest of commodities in today's corrupt news world: We can bring you the TRUTH! Every single day – as we have for the last quarter century. We can bring you the news that really and truly matters to the future of our beloved country. And that's something!

But we're dependent on YOU!

Here's the bottom line: For us to keep going and not sink into a major crisis, we need to raise a minimum of $100,000 by the end of June – over-and-above our normal expenses. If you can, please support us in providing a real voice for God and country.

How to help? Most urgently, if tax-deductibility is not a big factor for you, we seriously need donations made directly to WND. Or you can make a tax-deductible donation to our nonprofit 501c3 sister organization, the WND News Center. You can also mail us your donations. Non-tax-deductible donations directly to WND should be made out simply to "WND" and mailed to: WND, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100. Tax-deductible donation checks should be made out to "WND News Center" and mailed to: WND News Center, P.O. Box 100, 580 E Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415-0100.

Also, please check out all these other terrific ways you can HELP WND.

Thank you for listening. And may God bless you!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!