40,000 National Guard troops face vaccine deadline this week

Many could get booted out

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 27, 2022 at 6:38pm
U.S. Army Cpl. Jonathan Leon Camacho, a practical nursing specialist with Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center at Fort Gordon, Georgia, injects an Army Reserve soldier with the 447th Military Police Company with the COVID-19 vaccination at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, Aug. 21, 2021. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

(CBN NEWS) -- Thousands of U.S. Army National Guard troops could be booted out of the force this week due to the military's strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

As the deadline for the shots grows near, at least 14,000 of those soldiers are maintaining their right to bodily autonomy and could be forced out of the service. In total, at least 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers across the country – or about 13% of the force – have not received the Pentagon-mandated vaccine.

Guard soldiers have until Thursday to get the vaccine. Data reportedly indicates 20% to 30% of the Guard soldiers in six states are not vaccinated, along with more than 10% in 43 other states.

Read the full story ›

