PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with 1st Lady, says 'I'm good'

No medical attention needed

Published June 18, 2022 at 2:50pm
Published June 18, 2022 at 2:50pm
Biden falls off bike in Delaware 6-18-22 (video screenshot)

Biden falls off bike in Delaware 6-18-22 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – President Biden took a tumble off his bike Saturday morning after he stopped by a group of reporters and members of the public while out for a ride in Delaware with first lady Jill Biden. The president, who has frequently been seen on a bicycle since taking up his post in the Oval Office, said he got his foot caught in the pedal when trying to take it out to stop.

"I’m good," he said appearing in good spirits when immediately asked if he was OK.

In a statement to Fox News a White House official said, "The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed.

Read the full story ›

