Abortion terrorists surround Arizona capital, trap state legislators inside

Protesters dispersed with tear gas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 3:25pm
Abortion terrorists surround Arizona capital, trap state legislators inside, June 2022 (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Law enforcement officers in Phoenix, Arizona used tear gas to break up a sizable group of protesters outside the state's Senate building following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

"Protesters threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass," Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted, as members were in the middle of voting on a series of bills.

The situation escalated into a "hostage" situation as lawmakers were instructed not to exit the building, Republican Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
