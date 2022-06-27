Abortionists will be prosecuted in my state, governor pledges

South Dakota is an abortion-free state. The only abortion business that recently was selling abortions in the state was in Sioux Falls, and it closed down.

But that doesn't mean the state isn't keenly aware of the Supreme Court's decision in a Missouri case to end the artificially created constitutional "right" to abortion in Roe v. Wade.

In fact, a report in the Hill said Gov. Kristi Noem, who steadfastly opposed abortion in her state, told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan her state will charge doctors who violate the abortion ban.

Her state had a trigger law that went into effect when the Supreme Court struck down Roe on Friday.

TRENDING: Big Tech is making enemies and losing money. It's about time!

Noem said mothers seeking abortion won't be prosecuted.

However, there will be cases against abortionists if they return, she said.

"We'll continue to have those debates on how we can support these mothers and what it means to really make sure we are not prosecuting mothers ever in a situation like this," she told the television show. "It will always be focused toward those doctors who knowingly break the law to perform abortions in our state."

Are abortionists criminals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Multiple states had trigger laws putting new limits on abortion into place on the demise of Roe. Other states had abortion bans that were suspended when Roe was created in 1973, but the laws themselves never were repealed, and they likely now are the law for those states.

In South Dakota, abortions are illegal and performing an abortion is a felony unless it will save the life of the mother, the report explained. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Noem also said she'll work to outlaw telemedicine appointments for abortion, where a woman consults with an abortionist online or by phone, and then is mailed the abortion-inducing chemicals used for those chemical abortion procedures.

She explained, "Every life is precious."

"We know so much more using technology and science than we did even 10, 15 years ago about what these babies go through and the pain they feel in the womb .We’re putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them, getting them the health care, the mental health counseling services they need," she said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!