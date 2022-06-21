A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Actress reveals faith helped her overcome shameful 'secret'

'The Word of God is power'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2022 at 6:25pm
(Photo by Adrian Swancar on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Actress and author Alexa PenaVega is opening up about the struggles she's faced growing up in Hollywood and how faith brought her through it.

Known for her role as Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, PenaVega is gearing up for the release of her new book, What If Love Is the Point?: Living for Jesus in a Self-Consumed World.

In it, she talks about overcoming an eating disorder and recovering from a painful divorce.

Read the full story ›

