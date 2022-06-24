A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Afghanistan ends search for survivors of devastating earthquake

1,000 dead, 2,000 injured

Published June 24, 2022 at 2:33pm
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:33pm
(FRANCE 24) – Authorities in Afghanistan have ended the search for survivors of an earthquake that struck on Wednesday, a senior official said on Friday, adding that supplies of medicine and other critical aid were inadequate.
Some 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 houses were partially or completely destroyed by Wednesday's earthquake in a remote area near the border with Pakistan, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for the disaster ministry, told Reuters.

"The search operation has finished, 1,000 are dead and the injured are around 2,000, both serious and superficial injuries," Haqqani said.


