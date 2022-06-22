A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

Relief agencies already struggling with country's multiple humanitarian crises

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:46pm
(AP) -- GAYAN, Afghanistan — A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. The disaster posed a new test for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and relief agencies already struggling with the country’s multiple humanitarian crises.

The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run news agency said.

The disaster inflicted by the 6.1-magnitude quake heaps more misery on a country where millions face increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has been crumbling since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago amid the U.S. and NATO withdrawal. The takeover led to a cutoff of vital international financing, and most of the world has shunned the Taliban government.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
