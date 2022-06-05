The attorney general for England has concluded that schools are not required to cater to the demands of gender confused students.

Suella Braverman said there are, in fact, no legal obligations to use a child's "preferred pronoun," to allow boys to wear girls' clothing or to compromise on access to single-sex toilets, according to a report from the Christian Institute.

The report said the chief legal adviser to the government also defended the policy of Girls’ Day School Trust, introduced last year, to provide single-sex education for girls on the basis of biological sex only.

"Under-18s cannot get a gender recognition certificate, under-18s cannot legally change sex," Braverman reported.

TRENDING: Harry, Meghan receive hostile reception at 1st UK appearance in years

So, "A male child who says in a school that they are a trans girl, that they want to be female, is legally still a boy or a male. And they can be treated as such under the law."

That means, the report explained, she said on the basis of the law schools are not required to say "OK, we’re going to let you change your pronoun or let you wear a skirt or call yourself a girl’s name."

"There’s no duty on schools to compromise on single-sex spaces," she added.

"From a safeguarding point of view you can argue that there is a duty on schools to preserve single-sex spaces, and ensure spaces are for biological females. I would extend that to school uniforms personally, I think the law allows schools to do that."

Is the push for young people to change their God-given genders demonic? genders demonic? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (12 Votes) 8% (1 Votes)

It is the Times of London that reported Braverman told the publication in an interview that teachers need to take a "much firmer line" and no longer accept the gender dysphoria claims without question.

She endorsed the views of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has advocated for female-only spaces.

"Very brave, very courageous. I’m on her side," Braverman said.

The lawyer described a recent situation in which a female student was "bullied" out of school for questioning the transgender ideology points, a result she called "outrageous."

The report said it was just weeks ago that Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi announced parents must be informed if their child identifies as transgender at school.

Zahawi said "parents have to be front and center" when children are making drastic decisions about their futures.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!