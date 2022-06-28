Air Force avoids court-martial to boot officer with religious objections to vax

The Air Force is trying to boot out of its ranks an officer who has religious objections to the experimental COVID-19 shots, but is avoiding a court-martial procedure for fear of what it could reveal.

That would be that the military service's demand that all submit to the vax agenda is actually not a "lawful" order.

Which would be a huge "embarrassment."

It is Just the News that is reporting on the case involving Air Force Master Sgt. Vincent White, a Christian who requested a religious accommodation so that he would not be forced to take the abortion-linked COVID jab.

TRENDING: 5 reasons to rejoice over the demise of Roe

A court-martial now has been taken off the table, the report said, but he still could be facing an administrative separation board.

His lawyer, Davis Younts, says there's a reason.

"It'd be a significant embarrassment and a huge blow to the Air Force to have a judge rule" that the shot requirement is "not a lawful order," he said.

White's first request for an accommodation was rejected, but still he refused to take the shot.

He was then given an "Article 15" non-judicial punishment.

Under that resolution he could lose pay or rank and be given extra duty. But the rules also allow him to reject that, and insist on a court-martial.

That's what White did.

So then the Air Force quickly withdrew its Article 15 determination, which deprives White of the right to demand a court-martial, the attorney explained.

Younts said now the service apparently is intending to handle White's case with an administrative separation board, a different procedure from either a court-martial or an Article 15 panel.

The lawyer told Just the News the difference is that a court-martial would have a military judge rule on the lawfulness of the COVID vaccine order.

But that could end up in a huge embarrassment for the service.

The report continued, "If the vaccine order was found to be unlawful through a court-martial trial, then it 'would set a precedent that other military judges would be likely to follow' on the mandate, although it's not binding, Younts explained."

In a statement, Younts explained, "MSgt White stood up to an unlawful order, demanded the right to a trial, and the Air Force backed down. They will withdraw the Article 15 punishment and drop the allegation of violation of a lawful order.

"MSgt White was one of many Airmen that received Article 15 punishment for his stand against the mandate to take an experimental medical treatment. Because he was willing to demand trial, the Air Force backed down. We hope that MSgt White's willingness to take this brave stand will force the Air Force to back down in other cases. MSgt White remains in a fight to save his career because the Air Force still intends to send his case to an Administrative Separation Board."

White is stationed at Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, and officials there said they couldn't comment on individual cases.

But, according to Just the News, they said administrative actions are used against service members who refused the COVID-19 shot mandate.

The military claims it's a lawful order.

The report noted, "Last month, a Navy administrative separation board voted unanimously to retain an officer who refused to comply with the military vaccine mandate. That board found that the officer's failure to follow the COVID vaccine order did not count as misconduct and that he should remain in the Navy. Younts told Just the News at the time that the board members weren't convinced that the vaccine order was lawful."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!