Alveda King on Roe overturn: Praise God, but 'the work's not over'

Alveda King, a niece of Martin Luther King Jr., has been a prominent leader in the pro-life movement for decades, arguing the new civil rights movement is for the right to life of the unborn.

She spoke with WND in a video interview Friday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that ruled women have a constitutional right to abortion.

King thanked God for the court's decision Friday in Dobbs v. Mississippi as an affirmation of a 50-year struggle to persuade the nation that life in the womb is sacred.

But "the work's not over," she said.

"We keep on our warfare equipment," said King, referencing the "spiritual warfare" in the apostle Paul's letter to the Ephesians.

"We've got to support the pregnancy care centers," King said, and elect officials who believe in the sanctity of life.

"And in the church, we're going to have to help with safe adoption, safe foster care, because the foster care system is a real dangerous place for kids sometimes now," she told WND.

"All of that has to be addressed and repaired, and it's up to us to do it."

President Biden – who after the ruling Friday urged voters to elect people this fall who will make a right to abortion the law of the land – has argued that a majority of Americans are opposed to banning abortion.

But King said Biden "is in for a big surprise" if he thinks he can rally America around the issue.

"We have not been asking the right questions on the polls," she said. "For example, we could ask of America, do you believe that a living being should have a right to live? Do you believe that it is OK to kill a living person?"

King is the founder of Speak for Life and chairman of the Center for the American Dream at America First Policy Institute.

She recalled that after becoming a born-again Christian in 1983, she "repented" of her abortions and "became a voice for life."

Her grandfather, she said, saved her from being aborted herself in 1950 through a dream he had of her before she was born.

King described the dream as a "prophetic ultrasound."

"He saw me in the dream three years before I was born and was able to describe me to my mother and ask her not to abort me," she said.

"So I am not a stranger to the pitfalls that abortion brings. But I also am not a stranger to the grace and mercy of God."

King said she believes "America is on the mend."

"We are understanding," she said, "that life from the womb to the tomb is sacred."

See the WND interview with Alveda King:

