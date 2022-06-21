American shareholder sues over Ben & Jerry's Israel boycott

(YNET NEWS) -- Unilever Plc was sued on Wednesday by a U.S. shareholder who said the company mishandled the decision by its Ben & Jerry's unit to stop selling ice cream in "Israeli-occupied" Palestinian territories.

According to the proposed class action in Manhattan federal court, Unilever improperly concealed the decision before it was announced, recognizing that many U.S. states might divest from companies that support anti-Israel boycotts, yet stood behind it once the news became public.

Ben & Jerry's announced last July it would stop selling its products in the West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem, and sever its three-decade relationship with an Israeli ice cream maker that rejected the ban.

Read the full story ›