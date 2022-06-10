America's lifeguard shortage will be 'a total disaster come August'

(FOX NEWS) – Those who love beaches and pools should be cautious this summer before hitting the waves and the water.

The U.S. is experiencing a nationwide lifeguard shortage and the American Lifeguard Association, based in Virginia, warns it is only going to get worse.

Fox News Digital on Thursday talked to the American Lifeguard Association's director of health and safety Bernard J. Fisher II, who indicated that the shortage poses an urgent threat. He said that he’s "never seen it this bad."

