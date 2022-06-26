America's oldest kitchenware company recognized on July 4

If you are looking for unique and authentic American-made kitchenware and accessories, you need to check out Jacob Bromwell.

On the website, you'll find dozens of quality-made products that will make great additions to your kitchen like the World Famous Grater, Original Popcorn Popper, Signature Chestnut Roaster, Heritage Pie Plates, Golden Era Pie Plates, Jacob's Popcorn Bowl, Heritage Cookie Sheet, Jacob's Popcorn Bowl, Traditional Pizza Pan, Nostalgic Cooling Racks, Pioneer Bread Pan, and the Classic Tin Cup. Many of these products are practical beyond the traditional kitchen, such as at your favorite campground or campsite.

Right now, they have a July 4th Blowout Sale that you won't want to miss. The best prices of the year are during this sale. You can enjoy up to 75% off select products from now until midnight on July 5. The discount applies automatically.

You won't find most of these product types in the Made-in-the-USA variety elsewhere. That is why I have several Jacob Bromwell kitchen products and accessories in and around my kitchen. So, when I speak of the quality of Jacob Bromwell products, I am speaking from personal experience. However, you don't have to take my word for it because you will find tons of five-star reviews on the website.

Jacob Bromwell makes their products in small batches, not mass-market quantities. Mass-market-made products tend to break or outlive their usefulness in a few years. Jacob Bromwell products are backed by a lifetime guarantee, which covers every item for the failure of workmanship and craftsmanship, failure of materials, and production defects. If any item purchased fails to live up to the highest of standards, you can return it for either an exchange or refund – your choice.

When you purchase a product from Jacob Bromwell, you buy from a company founded in 1819, making it the first housewares company in America. In 1819, James Monroe was our president. He was the fifth president of the United States and a Founding Father. Jacob Bromwell was manufacturing products in America for over 40 years before Abraham Lincoln was elected president in 1860. That's quite a history!

I also own several luxury flasks from Jacob Bromwell. While these are no longer made in the USA, they are still made to the highest quality standards. That being said, you can still buy three different varieties of their American-made flask sleeves (leather, ostrich, and alligator). You can even order them in an ivory, stained, or dark American-made presentation box, which is an extra-nice touch, especially if you are giving them as a gift.

Leather sleeves are available in colors like Cardinal, Cognac, and Jade. Ostrich sleeves come in Emerald, Wine, and Beluga colors, among others. For the Alligator sleeves, you can choose between colors like Glazed Black, Matte Cognac, and Matte Red.

And, I can personally attest to the quality of their American-made Sterling Copper Polish – a proprietary formula that I use to keep all my flasks clean and restore their original color and shine.

Even if you've browsed the website before, you'll want to check out the recently revamped website to see what's new. One thing I noticed almost right away was the new rewards program. Since Jacob Bromwell has so many repeat customers (and for good reason), they naturally want to reward those previous customers for coming back again.

When you join the JB Rewards program, you get 5,000 JB Dollars just for signing up. Plus, you get 10 JB Dollars for each dollar spent. And if you sign up for email offers, you get 10% off your first order.

So whether you're looking for kitchenware or accessories for your kitchen, your backyard grill, or the occasional camping trip away from home where a crackling, open fire is your cooking source, you'll find Jacob Bromwell products as unique, authentic, and original as they come. Backed with that Lifetime Guarantee, you can't go wrong with the superior quality of Jacob Bromwell.

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written multiple books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications. His new book " UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Our Founding Fathers Rejected FREE TRADE And So Should We," was printed in January 2020.

