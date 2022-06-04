A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dead at 95

Identity remained a secret for 40 years

Published June 4, 2022 at 4:25pm
Gerber baby Ann Turner Cook

(FOX BUSINESS) – Ann Turner Cook, whose face became the iconic Gerber logo nearly a century ago, has died at the age of 95. The Michigan-founded company announced Cook's passing in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile and expressive curiosity captured hearts everywhere and will continue to live on as a symbol for all babies," the company said.

In 1928, Cook was 5 months old, and a neighbor, artist Dorothy Hope Smith, drew a charcoal sketch of her that was later submitted for a contest Gerber was holding for a national marketing campaign for baby food.

Read the full story ›

